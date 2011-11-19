Even With A Loss, LSU Could Still Play In BCS Title Game

Photo: Wikipedia

Many are hoping for one of the two remaining unbeaten college football teams* to lose which could bring about chaos to the hated BCS system. And while an Oklahoma State loss would stir debate as to who should be in the title game, an LSU loss might not make a difference at all.That’s because, if LSU loses, there is a good chance they will still be ranked in the top two when it comes time to pick the teams for the BCS title game.



TheBigLead.com lays out the scenario in more depth, but the short explanation is that LSU would hold the tie-breaker in the SEC West and would still get a chance to play in the SEC title game. They would also have stronger wins than the other one-loss teams, including Alabama, who is currently ranked third.

Of course, this assumes Alabama doesn’t jump ahead of LSU. Then again, if LSU gets passed over for a team they beat, then we would have the worst kind of chaos imaginable.

* Yes, Houston is unbeaten. No, they are not pertinent to this conversation. Sorry.

