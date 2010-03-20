Even With 8.2 Million Uniques, 4chan Is Only Worth $45,000

With 8.2 million unique visitors viewing over 600 million pages per month, photo-sharing, meme-making 4chan.org is an extremely popular Web site.



But it’s not worth much — just a little less than a Lexus GS10.

In an interview the New York Times published this afternoon, 4chan founder Christopher “Moot” Poole says he would sell the site, but he hasn’t gotten any good offers.

“When I was 17 years old I was approached by an online Japanese toy store and they offered me $15,000 for the Web site, I told them I wasn’t interested in selling so they bumped the price up to $45,000. I said No.”

“I haven’t received another offer in the past 5 years.”

Moot told the NYT that 4chan doesn’t even make much money.

“The site is technically profitable, we do a little more than break even, but no-one is taking a paycheck.”

The reason 4chan can’t make any money, of course, is that it is the dark, disgusting underbelly of the Internet. For every LOLcat, there’s a dead cat. For every photo of a cute girl in punky clothes, there’s seven of people with no clothes. It’s content no advertiser would ever put its brand near.

