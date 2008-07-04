Even Will Smith Thinks "Hancock" Stinks, But Viewers Won't Stay Away

Hilary Lewis

At the premiere for Hancock, Will Smith suggested that maybe the critics who hate the movie’s convoluted storyline are right.

THR: The world’s biggest movie star, after thanking the creators, said that the movie was trying for something more thought-provoking — and then made this rather candid comment: “Sometimes we hit, and sometimes we don’t,” he said.

Come again? Did you just say your upcoming movie was a miss?

Fortunately for the folks at Sony, Smith’s opinion and that of many critics (the film only has a 36 per cent freshness rating at rottentomatoes.com) isn’t mattering much at the box office, where Hancock has already scooped up more than $24 million in a day and a half.

But just to be safe, Smith also indicated that he still had the chops to resurrect his rap career, performing a short set with longtime cohort DJ Jazzy Jeff, who, sadly, has no backup career.

