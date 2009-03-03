Even Toyota Wants A Bailout

You know with all those unsold cars around the world, a lot of them have to be Toyotas. The company has done everything it can to hang on and avoid layoffs, shutting down factories, reducing pay, reducing its workweek, and now it’s looking for a bailout from the Japanese government. Of course it would be a “loan” for $2 billion to the company’s finance unit, which is probably getting killed even more than the side that makes cars. But yeah, a loan from the government is a bailout. Toyota wants a bailout.



