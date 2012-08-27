Even Though His Startup Failed, This Guy's Domain Name Could Make Him A Millionaire

After a good 2-year run, MobileApps.com is closing up shop. Its founder AlVin Koay says the business failed to get traction.



There may still be some big money in Koay’s future though.

His domain name is up for sale starting at $1 million, and Koay tells TechCrunch there is a very large company that’s currently negotiating with brokers to buy it.

“We are talking to a few parties and they have expressed interest but we need to keep it under wraps because it might kill the deal,” Koay tells TechCrunch’s Ingrid Lunden. “One broker is speaking to [redacted] and they have expressed interest despite us telling them it is a 7-figure offer that we are looking for,” he says.

MobileApps.com won’t be Koay’s last startup attempt. In a few weeks he’s launching a new company under the domain, RichMediaAds.com. Prior to founding MobileApps.com, Koay was a managing director of a tropical fish food company.

