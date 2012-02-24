Even The Tooth Fairy's On A Budget In This Lousy Economy

Photo: Flickr/goodncrazy

Apparently the recession runs so deep in America, it’s now affecting figments of our imagination. “Like many Americans, the Tooth Fairy needed to tighten her belt in 2011, but she’s hopeful for a recovery this year,” said Chris Pyle, spokesperson for the Delta Dental Plans Association.



In a survey of more than 1,300 parents, the organisation found the going rate for a lost tooth in American has plummeted 42 cents to a paltry $2.10 this year.

That’s the largest decline in Tooth Fairy financing since the original poll was conducted back in 1998.

More often than not, kids will find $1 under their pillows and once the novelty of losing their first baby tooth wears off, they’ll earn less and less, the study found.

And if shedding pearly whites wasn’t already a biological certainty, it’d be no surprise if they all fell out anyway. More than one-third of parents said they let their little ones suck down 3-4 sugary drinks a day – about 3-4 too many if you ask the DDPA.

At least 90% of parents still take their kids for dental check-ups twice a year. Those co-pays may sting your wallet a bit, but skipping out will only cost more in the long-run.

