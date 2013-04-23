Even The Sellers Of These Outrageous Bathroom Designs Admit They Can Be Impractical

How’s this for a time-saving home design option? Move the bathroom – including the shower – completely into the bedroom.

It’s the most extreme version of the latest trend in bathroom installations – wetrooms, in which the shower simply pours into an open space designed to allow you to move freely around a waterproof room while getting soaped up.

In wetroom not just one shower head, but several “multidirectional body jets” can spray you with water from all angles, and “feel like a cascading waterfall, which relaxes, soothes and awakens the senses,” bathroom product suppliers Cass Brothers claim.

It’s no longer a matter of personal hygiene it’s an all-encompassing experience — that one fitter now says accounts for a quarter of all the bathrooms he installs.

There are also dual shower options so a couple can shower together comfortably. There are obvious benefits for intimacy but also the efficiency of getting out the door in the morning rush.

But check that the blinds are drawn – because there’s no shower curtain or door.

The most extreme version is tearing down the bathroom wall and making the wet room part of your bedroom.

It may not be private, but it means no more fumbling for door handles or light switches when answering nature’s call at midnight.

“I know some people who did this and they wish they hadn’t,” Cass Brothers ower Ross Cass admitted.

“It’s not practical, at all.”

In his own wet room, Mr Cass has found the multiple showers provide a lifestyle value previously not known.

“I love being drenched, and my wife, who doesn’t want to wash her hair every time she showers, will use the hand-held shower on the wall,” he said.

Cass said one of the key benefits was having less cleaning to do because there’s no glass sheeting to wipe down, or shower curtain mould to tackle.

“They are also the perfect solution for young children, elderly or people wheel chair bound, as the floor is flat with no lips, hobs or trays to get over,” Cass says.

A moderate wet room will set you back around $20,000.

One bathroom fitter in Sydney said around a quarter of the bathrooms he installed in Sydney last year were wet rooms, and most went to single people and couples with large spaces to fill.

But the wet room’s feature wall-hung toilet, with the cistern built into the wall, is starting to outsell the traditional back-to-wall design.

Cass said the price was little more than $300 to $500 more for labour.

He said the wet room is a growing trend he believes may have started in Australia; his uncle, who co-founded the business in the 1970’s, had one installed 20 years ago.

“We are pretty much trend setters in the way we design bathrooms in Australia,” he said. “We have some of the best.”

