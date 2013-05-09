Even The Pros Hate Everything About This Market And The Economy

Yesterday we pointed out that on the occasion of the Dow hitting 15,000, it was still clear that people still detested this stock market rally, based on the fact that everyone screams “RIGGED” or “PONZI” or “BERNANKE” on every uptick.



But it’s not just mouth-breathing comment-section trolls who do this.

The pros do too.

Josh Brown notes in a tweet:

So far, we’ve heard from Paul SInger, Kyle Bass and Li Lu – not one talking about a free-trading common stock you can buy. Bullish? #irasohn — Downtown Josh Brown (@ReformedBroker) May 8, 2013

Indeed. So far at a conference devoted to investment ideas, it’s been obscure calls, and anger towards policy makers. Singer hates the Fed. Kyle Bass hates Japanese policymakers. Sill nobody is happy or enjoying the good times.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.