Merkel Consults With The Pope On Financial Crisis

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she and Pope Benedict XVI spoke about financial markets after meeting with him today as he began a four-day visit to Germany.



No word on exactly what he said.

During his visit to Germany, the Pope will address a spate of clerical sex scandals that have compromised the legitimacy of the Catholic Church in an ever-more secular Germany, according to the Telegraph. Moderates are hoping that the Pope will relax rules separating Catholics from Protestants in an effort to stem the flood of Germans leaving the Catholic Church.

His visit reportedly delayed a crucial vote on the European Financial Stability Facility, the linchpin of the second Greek bailout.

The Pope will address the German parliament later today.

