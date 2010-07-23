Even The News That Spanish Banks Failed The Stress Test Is Good News

Jamie Coleman at ForexLive makes a good point regarding the rumour that several of the Spanish Cajas (savings banks) may have failed the stress tests.



If they weren’t to fail, it would be a clear signal that the tests were too weak. By receiving a failing grade, the tests get a bit more credibility.

Cajas failure has actually been assumed from very early on, in part because the’re known to be weak (several have merged to form mega-Cajas out of desperation), but also because they’re not so systemically crucial. Thus, they’re the perfect sacrificial lambs: they can fail, signal stress test success, and not cause any huge problems.

