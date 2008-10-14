Even The NBA Is Getting Ready For A Recession!

The NBA intends to lay off 9% of its staff, which is equivilent to 80 employees. We’re guessing its not going to be any players, but you never know. League commissioner David Stern via ESPN:



“We made a decision some months ago that the economy was going to be a bit wobbly, so we began a belt-tightening that will result in a work-force reduction of about 9 per cent domestically,” Stern said Sunday, speaking before an NBA preseason game at London’s O2 arena.

This translates into about 80 jobs, he later told Reuters.

“There is a season-ticket renewal rate decline, and new sales are also being hit,” he said. “My guess is when [the regular season] kicks off, we will be down modestly in season ticket sales.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.