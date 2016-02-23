A man who sold his site for $3 million says there's a smart money habit even the laziest person can adopt

Growing your wealth doesn’t always require hard work.

Take Jim Wang, a financial blogger who sold his first site, Bargaineering.com, for $3 million before founding Wallethacks.com.

He’s the first to admit he’s “a little bit lazy,” he explains to Farnoosh Torabi on an episode of her podcast, “So Money.”

How does a self-proclaimed lackadaisical person become a master at managing money?

He automates his finances.

“I actually don’t do anything on a day-to-day basis,” he tells Torabi of his money habits. “I very much believe in the whole automation, like automatic bill paying.”

Automation means never making a late payment or forgetting a payment all together — it also frees up time and allows you to focus on the fun parts of life.

“I just like to look at things visually at the end of the month and the rest of the time I focus on growing my business, staying physically active, playing with the kids, and hanging out with my wife,” Wang explains on the podcast.

Of course, automating your finances doesn’t mean ignoring them entirely. You’ll want to keep an eye on your credit card statements to make sure your bills are being paid, and that you’re being charged the correct amount, but it’s not something you need to do every single day, Wang notes.

It allows him to keep track of everything with little effort (see how he sets up his accounts). “My financial philosophy is to keep track of everything,” he tells Torabi. “In my laziness, I don’t like to try to remember things … There are certain things that I do every single month to make sure that I’m on top of my money and it makes it so that I don’t have to remember transactions that happened three months ago. I don’t have to remember what I was trying to do with what.”

Whether you’re lazy or meticulous, you may want to consider automating your own finances. All it takes is two simple steps.

