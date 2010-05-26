Even The Goldman Short-Sellers Are Liquidating Today

Everything’s still getting hammered, though markets are off their lows somewhat.



A possible surprise? Goldman Sachs is solidly in the green.

Why?

Our best guess it that it’s rising for the same reason everything else is falling: folks are liquidating their winners in favour of cash. In this case, Goldman shorts have had a nice ride, and are taking profits to get into ever-strengthening US dollars.

If you have a better idea, let us know.

Photo: Yahoo Finance

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.