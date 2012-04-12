Even The Duggar Family Is Settling For Mitt Romney

Photo: AP

One of the little questions in the 2012 campaign went like this: Will conservative Evangelicals settle for Mitt Romney, a Mormon and a moderate? Well we got a clue today when yesterday when Politico’s Caitlin McDevitt reported that JIm Bob Duggar, head of the Duggar family said that he and his wife were supporting Mitt Romney now.



Duggar and his wife are the parents of 19 children and the stars of a reality TV show. They are not only Evangelical in their religion, but are loosely “quiver-full” movement in Evangelicalism which not only considers artificial birth control immoral, but positively encourages people to “be fruitful and multiply” –a lot.

Basically combine the attitudes about birth control of the Vatican, with the zeal for God and country and growth of American Evangelicals today and you have an idea of what kind of voters the Duggars might be. They were fixtures on the campaign of Rick Santorum.

But that’s over now that Santorum has dropped out. Are they looking to Newt Gingrich or Ron Paul?

Nope.

“We will vote for Gov. Romney over our current president,” Jim Bob Duggar, the dad on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting,” told POLITICO via e-mail on Wednesday. “Gov. Romney has stated he is conservative, if elected we will ask voters to hold him accountable for his conservative promises and assurances he made during the campaign.”

Turns out this election cycle is like every other. Republicans picked a moderate-seeming candidate, and the conservatives in the party are rallying around him, convincing themselves that he is one of them.

Boy are they in for disappointment.

