Even Still, Doesn't Let Case Get In The Way Of Promoting His New Album

Nymag.com’s Vulture blog writes: Fireworks may be expected in the courtroom at R. Kelly’s child-pornography trial today — but he’s not letting that stand in the way of the promotion of his upcoming album! “Freak Show,” the Scott Storch–produced purported second single from 12 Play: Fourth Quarter, due in July, hit the Internet a little while ago, and it’s currently rocketing around the blogosphere. It’s not bad — just an up-tempo club track about freakiness in clubs — but it’s no “Freaky in the Club” or anything; we don’t love it. But why leak it now and not, say, a month ago, when it would’ve had a better shot at airplay and tainting the jury pool? Read more from Vulture.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.