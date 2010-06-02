7 New Things We've Learned From Hedge Fund God Ray Dalio

Perhaps to take some of the focus off of the huge book of his “Principles” that was released a couple of weeks ago, Bridgewater’s Ray Dalio gave an interview to Barron’s this weekend.



Dalio gives his views on inflation, deflation, the possibilities of another stimulus, and of course, business relationships.

Among his more interesting thoughts regarding the economy: Dalio says printing money won’t cause inflation, but he’s still not investing in the currencies of countries where they’re printing a lot.

There should be another bailout if things get really bad 'If there were to be a decline in economic activity below the prior low, it would be intolerable, and central banks would print money again. The risk to that right now is that public sentiment has turned more negative about perceived bailouts. There is a lot of criticism about saving financial institutions and running a big budget deficit, but if the government didn't do those things we would be in a terrible situation... 'Between now and 2012, the economy will probably go down again, and it will be important for monetary policy and fiscal policy to be able to be stimulative, and for the Federal Reserve to be able to purchase assets again.' Source: Barron's He doesn't believe in antagonistic relations all the time When it comes to colleague-to-colleague relationships, Dalio thinks his employees should call each other out and publicly criticise each other's shortcomings. But when it comes to China and US relations... 'It isn't healthy that the two biggest countries in the world have a very big debtor-creditor relationship. There is going to be a tendency by both countries to blame each other and be antagonistic.' Source: Barron's There will be another recession in less than five years 'Usually, there is about five years between recessions, but for various reasons related to the size of the debt, the next recession is going to come sooner.' Source: Barron's Printing money won't cause inflation anytime soon 'The depreciation of the major currencies and the printing of money will not cause a significant general level of inflation anytime soon... 'In developed countries there is too much of most things at the moment, and that's creating a deflationary environment. There is too much manufacturing capacity. There is too much labour. There is too much housing stock. As Europe's economy weakens and its debt crisis worsens, the printing of money does not mean that it will produce an accelerating inflation because simultaneously there is also less being purchased, and the surpluses are already causing deflationary pressures. That is why, contrary to almost everybody's belief, I believe the bonds in countries that can print money will be good investments.' Source: Barron's He doesn't like the U.S. dollar, the euro, the British pound OR the yen 'I want to minimize my exposure to the major developed countries' currencies -- the U.S. dollar, the euro, the British pound and the yen -- because those countries have a lot of debt, and they are going to need to print more and more money and will have more sluggish growth rates. 'I prefer the yen to the others. However, none of these can get too far out of line with the others, and when there is downward pressure on one, there is pressure on all.' Source: Barron's He loves emerging markets 'The emerging world has not reached its debt limits and is competitive because labour is cheaper and there are high levels of investment. They're roaring ahead. They are at new highs in economic activity.' Source: Barron's The average American is struggling. Business on Wall Street is great. And then they get weird ... Now check out Dalio's really strange principles -->

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.