Even Queen Elizabeth Cutting Costs

Things must really be getting bad if even the British royal family feels they need to save money.



Page Six: EVEN Queen Elizabeth is feeling the pinch. She’s begun scaling back on expenses and has even taken to almost plebian measures. According to British news outlets, she told staffers to turn off the lights in vacant rooms of Buckingham Palace and reuse leftovers from banquets. During October’s state visit to Slovakia and Slovenia, the queen had dressmakers use fabric she received 20 years ago.

20 years ago?! Oh, the horror.

