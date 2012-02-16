Even President Obama Is Talking About Jeremy Lin

Photo: AP

Obama is captivated by the Jeremy Lin phenomenon, according to Byron Tau of Politico. Who wouldn’t be swept up in the great drama of a non-white Ivy Leaguer coming out of nowhere to quickly accomplish what no one from his background has ever done before?



Tau reports that Obama’s press secretary, Jay Carney told the journalists on Air Force One that Obama is a big fan:

“The president is an avid sports fan and particularly avid basketball fan and we were speaking about Jeremy Lin on Marine One as we flew here to Andrews Air Force Base this morning,” Carney said Wednesday. “It’s just a great story and the president was saying as much this morning. Obviously terrific for the New York Knicks but it’s the kind of sports story that transcends the sport itself.”

Not surprising really. Lin is Obama 2.0 and of course he is going to notice.

