Even More Warning Labels Coming To video games? Yawn.

At least one congressman wants to radically expand the system of the warning labels on video games. You know, because warning labels have been so successful curbing interest in cigarettes, alcohol, and explicit music.



San Bernardino Sun: [Congressman Joe] Baca [D-CA] introduced legislation that mandates all video games with an Electronics Software Ratings Board rating of Teen or higher be sold with a health warning label. The Video Game Health labelling Act of 2009 creates a new rule within the Consumer Product Safety Commission, which forces games with a Teen rating or higher to be sold with a warning label, reading: “WARNING: Excessive exposure to violent video games and other violent media has been linked to aggressive behaviour.”

Among other problems with the idea is video games can be rated “teen” for reasons that have nothing to do with violence.

We doubt the bill will get signed into law. But if does, expect the warning that teen-rated games like “Mortal Kombat vs DC Universe” will turn kids into ruffians to be roundly ignored by consumers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.