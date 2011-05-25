EVEN MORE Online Betting Rings Busted

Photo: AP Images

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities in New York City have busted a major online sports betting ring, arresting 28 people in three states and seizing $5.7 million in assets.Staten Island District Attorney Daniel Donovan said Tuesday raids were executed in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania following a two-year, multi-law enforcement investigation.



He says the operation ran out of a Staten Island strip mall.

The DA says the ringleader, 56-year-old Joseph Stentella, allegedly had customers betting on horse races, football, basketball, hockey and mixed martial arts fights. He was charged with enterprise corruption, promoting gambling and money laundering.

He was jailed after pleading not guilty. His lawyer, Louis Diamond, says he’ll seek a bail hearing.

Authorities say the operation laundered profits by mail to Florida and Arizona, then by courier to Costa Rica.

