9 More Cool Tricks You Should Try With Apple's New Mac Operating System

If you have an Apple TV box, you can set it up to mirror your Mac's display on a television via AirPlay. In order to use AirPlay mirroring, first make sure your Mac and Apple TV are connected to the same Wi-Fi network. You'll see an AirPlay symbol in the top right of your menu bar that'll let you switch it on.

By the way, AirPlay mirroring won't work with all Macs. Your Mac needs to be made in mid 2011 or later.