Epic Fail On The Runway: Even Models Can't Walk In Those Shoes!

When fashion week in New York City rolls around it’s never hard to spot the models who are in for the event.
They tower over the rest of us, their skin is perfect, and even in sweatpants they look put together.
It’s a comfort to know they’re not perfect.
Yes, even models fall.
The combination of the highest shoes you’ve ever seen and a freshly waxed runway makes it difficult to stand- even famous supermodels like Naomi Campbell and Alexandra Tomlinson have had their less-than-graceful catwalk moments.
In honour of fashion week, we took a look at some big spills on recent runways.
In 1993, Naomi Campbell famously fell down on the runway in a Vivienne Westwood show. Her platform shoes were a foot high! It didn't seem to hurt her career, though.
At the Spring 2006 show for British designer Gharani Strok, a model literally face-planted into the audience.
At the Herve Leger fashion show in 2009, this model fell on the runway. At least she handled it well by smiling!
Even experienced supermodels have their moments! This is Alexandra Tomlinson in Chanel in 2009...but who can blame her for falling in those shoes?!
And how can any of us forget that episode of Sex And The City where Carrie Bradshaw falls in Dolce and Gabbana?
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.