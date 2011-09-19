Epic Fail On The Runway: Even Models Can't Walk In Those Shoes!

When fashion week in New York City rolls around it’s never hard to spot the models who are in for the event.



They tower over the rest of us, their skin is perfect, and even in sweatpants they look put together.

It’s a comfort to know they’re not perfect.

Yes, even models fall.

The combination of the highest shoes you’ve ever seen and a freshly waxed runway makes it difficult to stand- even famous supermodels like Naomi Campbell and Alexandra Tomlinson have had their less-than-graceful catwalk moments.

In honour of fashion week, we took a look at some big spills on recent runways.

