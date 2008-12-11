Even Mobile Phone Porn Market Soft In Downturn

Not even mobile phone smut will escape unscathed from the economic collapse.



The mobile adult service market will hit $2.2 billion worldwide this year, about 3.5% below expectations, according to U.K.-based Juniper Research.

Bright spot: While some usage levels are lower than expected, the research firm is “actually seeing significantly higher spend per user on video chat and on some subscription-based services.” Juniper expects the mobile adult service market to reach $4.9 billion by 2013.

Puritan carriers keep smut off their service offerings in the U.S., but it’s becoming “far more prevalent” in Europe and parts of Latin America, Juniper says.

