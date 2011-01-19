Even Microsoft Is Using Groupon -- To Sell Windows Phones

Here’s a sign of how bad Windows Phone 7 sales are: the Microsoft Store in Chicago suburb Oak Brook is using Groupon to offer 50% off on two of the phones today.



The phones are the Samsung Focus on AT&T and HTC HD7 on T-Mobile, and both are on sale for $49 instead of the usual $99.

Microsoft has offered deals in the past, including free phones through the Microsoft Store and one penny phones through Amazon back in November, but those were promotional events tied to the launch. This is a steep discount more than two months after launch. You don’t do that when sales are strong.

Windows Phone partner LG recently admitted that the Phone 7 launch didn’t go as well as the company hoped, and Microsoft has been quiet about sales figures, saying only that it moved 1.5 million in six weeks. That’s shipped to retailers and carriers, not sold to consumers.

Microsoft may be trying to clear some inventory from its stores ahead of the launch of Phone 7 on Verizon and Sprint, but the phones may not be available on those networks until June. Verizon will start shipping the iPhone in February.

Who’s going to wait?

