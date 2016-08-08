Reports: Anti-Donald Trump Republican official mounting independent presidential bid

Evan McMullin/Twitter Former CIA official Evan McMullin is expected to announce an independent presidential bid.

A former CIA official and anti-Donald Trump Republican was expected to announce an independent bid for the presidency on Monday, according to reports.

Evan McMullin, who currently serves as chief policy director for the House Republican Conference, will mount an independent presidential bid that will launch just three months from election day, according to BuzzFeed and MSNBC host Joe Scarborough.

McMullin has repeatedly denounced Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, questioning the real-estate magnate’s temperament and foreign policy credentials.

Opposing @realDonaldTrump is about putting principle over power, a virtue some in Washington are too quick to abandon. #NeverTrump

— Evan McMullin (@Evan_McMullin) May 7, 2016

Once again, @realDonaldTrump exhibits his lack of understanding of world events & admiration for authoritarianism.

https://t.co/grW5H9HIHh

— Evan McMullin (@Evan_McMullin) March 11, 2016

Like many other third-party candidates, McMullin’s begins his bid with obvious shortcomings.

He has little name recognition, and will likely have difficulty getting his name on the ballot in many states. BuzzFeed reported, however, that some major Republican donors are planning on backing the former CIA official’s bid.

