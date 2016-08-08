Reports: Anti-Donald Trump Republican official mounting independent presidential bid

Maxwell Tani
Evan mcmullinEvan McMullin/TwitterFormer CIA official Evan McMullin is expected to announce an independent presidential bid.

A former CIA official and anti-Donald Trump Republican was expected to announce an independent bid for the presidency on Monday, according to reports.

Evan McMullin, who currently serves as chief policy director for the House Republican Conference, will mount an independent presidential bid that will launch just three months from election day, according to BuzzFeed and MSNBC host Joe Scarborough

McMullin has repeatedly denounced Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, questioning the real-estate magnate’s temperament and foreign policy credentials.

Like many other third-party candidates, McMullin’s begins his bid with obvious shortcomings.

He has little name recognition, and will likely have difficulty getting his name on the ballot in many states. BuzzFeed reported, however, that some major Republican donors are planning on backing the former CIA official’s bid.

