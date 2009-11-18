Even Mauritius Wants To Buy Gold

Vince Veneziani
mauritious

The island nation Mauritius has purchased two tons of gold from the International Monetary Fund based on prices from November 11th. All in all, it paid roughly $71.7 million for the gold:

Hurriyet Daily News: Mauritius bought 2 metric tons of gold from the International Monetary Fund, underscoring a drive by central banks to boost holdings as the precious metal trades near a record and the dollar slumps.

The $71.7 million sale to the Bank of Mauritius was based on market prices on Nov. 11, the IMF said in an e-mailed statement on Monday. The Reserve Bank of India paid $6.7 billion for 200 tons from the IMF, according to a Nov. 2 statement.

Read the whole thing >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.