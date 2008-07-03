Even Lil Wayne-Coldplay Double Whammy Can't Save Record Industry

So, chalk up another win for EMI and Coldplay, which maintained the top-selling album for the second week running. Still, album sales in general have fallen back to pre-Lil Wayne levels, as Coldplay only sold 249,000 copies.



Even sadder, Motley Crue sold 99,000 copies, which was good enough for fourth place. We can remember when 99,000 albums in one week wouldn’t have been enough to make the top 10.

Billboard: The top three slots on The Billboard 200 remain static this week, as Coldplay’s “Viva La Vida or Death and All His Friends” starts a second week at No. 1. The Capitol effort moved 249,000 U.S. copies, according to Nielsen Soundscan, a 66% drop from its 721,000 start.

Lil Wayne’s Cash Money/Universal set “Tha Carter III” sticks to No. 2 with 209,000 (-32%) as the Jonas Brothers-led soundtrack to Disney’s “Camp Rock” stays at No. 3 with 169,000 (-10%).

Motley Crue’s “Saints of Los Angeles” (Masters 2008/Motley) debuts at No. 4 with 99,000 copies. The band’s best album chart feat came with 1989’s “Dr. Feelgood,” which reached No. 1…

Further proof that album sales were not totally revived by the past two weeks’ blockbuster sales:

Album sales are down 7.66% from last week’s sum at 7.6 million units, and are down 13.2% compared to the same week last year.

