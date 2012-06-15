Even Libya’s Gadhafi Knows A PR Agency Isn’t Optional But Required

Today’s NY Post has an article which states that “Muammar el-Qaddafi is looking to revamp his image a bit,” and is actively seeking a NY PR Agency. Despite the many killings, the whole world condemning his dictatorship, an official from the Libyan Ministry of Information sent out a pitch letter to U.S. PR firms in New York and Los Angeles, asking them to “present our just and fair case to the world.”



The letter went on to state that Libya has “…good moral, political and legal logic supporting our position as the legitimate, sovereign and popular government of Libya. We also have proof in written, audio and video forms to take our case forward.” And “Libya has been under an unjustified media and p.r. attack which led to NATO’s military involvement.”

As I was quoted worldwide by the media in the article, “I highly doubt any PR firm will positively respond to this request.”

Even willing to make things move fast (and skirt taxes as well as the law & disclosure ?), the email continued: ‘We can formalise any deal with your organisation through a third party to help move things forward fast.’

That said, I do commend even Libya for recognising that a crisis PR firm can assist greatly with telling the story to the world – but I don’t think they will find a taker for this job.

(Although it is interesting to note that Brown Lloyd James (BLJ), an international public relations agency has worked in the past to boost the regime of Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi. As they have said, “…we assisted the Libyan government in its efforts to reach out to the international political community through the United Nations and to the U.S. political and university community,”, and they went on to state that their work included to … ” help the Libyan government deepen its ties to the U.S. and international political communities by assisting President Gadhafi with certain public events, and by promoting student exchange programs and university research programs with Libya.” For this task, they were paid millions.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.