Even Fewer People Are Watching Eliot Spitzer's Show This Month

Time does not seem to be doing ParkerSpitzer any favours.



According to Nielsen, in its second month the program dropped in both total viewers (506,000 to 453,000) and in the 25-54 demographic (145,000 to 129,000).

Perhaps needless to say the show also clocked in fourth in the 8pm time slot for the month of November, behind FNC, MSNBC and HLN in both categories.

It gets worse.

The program also dropped by double digits over the same time period last year: the show is down 35% in total viewers and down 28% in the 25-54 demographic from its predecessor Campbell Brown.

