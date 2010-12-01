Even Lady Gaga Has A WikiLeaks Connection

Insert ‘Bad Romance’ pun here.



Pfc. Bradley Manning, the person allegedly responsible for the massive leaks to WikiLeaks, supposedly smuggled thousands of secret diplomatic documents off a base in Iraq on a CD labelled, you got it, Lady Gaga.

Meanwhile, there is increasing speculation Manning may not have been acting alone. This dump especially has raised suspicions in security circles since no one can explain how an army private in Iraq could possibly gain access to diplomatic documents of this nature.

Listen to the full story below or read here >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.