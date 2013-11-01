Even John Symond Thinks Lawyers Are Too Expensive

Photo: Getty Images

After fighting a multi-year legal battle after being given bad tax advice, Aussie Home Loans founder John Symond has said he thinks lawyers are too expensive.

Symond — who owns around $195 million worth of CBA shares after selling out to the bank — said this to the AFR after his win in the Supreme Court yesterday.

“It has been 10 years of worry and expense and feeling like its never going to finish. “It’s a very poor legal system; not many people who are victims and take actions like this can financially survive. “The way the Australian legal system is makes it very difficult for plaintiffs suing professional organisations such as lawyers and accountants for negligence.”

