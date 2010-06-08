Five Opposition Parties Deliver Vote Of No-Confidence To Current Israeli Government

Israelis on the raw end of global protests are turning against Netanyahu’s handling of the Flotilla Crisis.



Five opposition parties passed a no-confidence vote today in the Knesset, according to Haaretz. The motion was delivered personally by opposition chairwoman Tzipi Livni, who said Israel must act now to save itself from global isolation.

Haaretz:

“We have full faith in the State of Israel, in its values and in its citizens. But the current government of Israel is not representing the state to the world,” said Livni. “This government needs to understand… either a Palestinian state on our conditions, or a Hamastan that results from inaction and failure.”

The opposition leader presented the motion herself under the headline “The attempt of government officials to evade responsibility and direct criticism on Gaza flotilla toward IDF soldiers.”

“Israel is facing a difficult time right now, perhaps the most difficult in our history,” Livni said. “This is not just a temporary event that will pass. This is a continuous process under which Israel is becoming isolated from the world.”

Earlier in the day, defence Minister Ehud Barak called on opposition parties to support the government in its time of crisis. But quite the contrary, abandoning the government looks like the only way to reduce growing tensions.

