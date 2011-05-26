Broke Public Schools Are Charging Students For Extracurriculars, Tests And Even Classes

Photo: USMMS via flickr

The city of Medina, OH is strapped, and its public school students have to pony up cash to participate in band, cross-country, take tests and even enroll in classes.The Wall Street Journal documents a Medina family’s trek through their local school system. The Dombi’s have three kids, and to enroll them in the classes and programs they require runs about $4,000. That’s not including the $2,716 in property taxes specifically designated for the schools.



Their oldest daughter, Tessa, loves to sing, but they told her she couldn’t take a choir class this year, as it would add $200 to the bill. “It’s high school,” Ms. Dombi said. “You’re supposed to be able to try different things and see what you like.”

The more challenging the course, the greater the cost.

Dakota Ridge High in Littleton, Colo., charges sophomores $15 for basic 10th grade English but $50 for honours, which uses additional materials. Juniors can take basic English for $8 or pay $75—plus a test fee of about $90—for Advanced Placement English Literature.

Teachers and retired educators have taken to paying more for their healthcare to reduce budget shortfalls, but that effort will only go so far, and was received with mixed emotions.

“We can’t afford to get our teeth fixed because it’s too expensive,” said Joyce Harris, who is 70 and voted against the proposed tax hike. “If we have our taxes go up to pay for little Joey’s football, that’s not exactly fair.”

