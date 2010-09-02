Even Illegal Immigrants Are Giving Up On The US Economy

A new report from the Pew Hispanic centre takes the wind right out of Lou Dobb’s sails.



The average annual inflow of illegal immigrants has tumbled to 150,000 in 2009 from 425,000 in 2000.

Exits have outnumbered arrivals since 2007, with the total population of illegal immigrants falling to 11.1 million from 12 million.

As entries have been slowing all decade, it’s clear this has less to with the recession and more to do with secular changes. Blue collar jobs in manufacturing, construction, and agriculture have disappeared. Competition is growing for even bottom feeder jobs.

Meanwhile, Mexico’s economy is look great.

