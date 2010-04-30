Even If The Greek Government Agrees To Austerity, Here's Why It Won't Work

Friendly reminder. It’s not enough for the government to say it’s going to cut spending in Greece. It actually needs to cut spending, and since the Greeks are prone to riot on such news, that will be a really tough sell.



In fact, there were riots last night, and when the news comes this weekend, there will probably be more riots.

The Guardian has fresh video >

