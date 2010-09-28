Even I Can’t Change CNN

Fired CNN U.S. president, Jon Klein.

I am waiting for Ken Jautz to take me to lunch. Jautz is the new head of CNN. I helped get him his job. I wrote a column in the August issue of Vanity Fair asking why his predecessor, Jon Klein, who had seen CNN’s ratings fall, still had his.I answered the question in a way that, I understand, senior executives at Time Warner, CNN’s parent company, seemed to find sensible and accurate: Klein hadn’t been fired because CNN, despite its weak primetime ratings, was still making lots of money and nobody wanted anybody to do very much with it.



Still, bureaucracies, even if they know they can’t change, have to pretend they really want to, even if they don’t, and so, with the question about Klein posed so clearly, they fired Klein and hired Jautz, who has been running CNN’s sister station, Headline News.

