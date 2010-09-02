Even Human Extinction Advocates Condemn James Lee Taking Hostages

James Lee, the man currently holding hostages at Discovery HD, has issued a list of demands in support of ending the human race in the name of saving the planet.



As crazy as it sounds, there’s nothing new about that agenda. There are groups, most notably the Voluntary Human Extinction Movement (VHEMT), that have been advocating the end of humanity for years, receiving occasional mainstream media attention along the way.

That program might seem pretty inherently extreme, but that doesn’t mean its supporters are on board with James Lee’s attack on Discovery.

VHEMT’s Les Knight tells us:

“He’s right that Earth doesn’t need more people, but the Discovery Channel lacks the power to grant universal reproductive freedom and the means to avoid unwanted pregnancy. Coercive methods like taking hostages won’t help humanity nor the earth.”

Which just goes to show: no matter what your cause, even the extinction of the human race, the crazed gunman is always an outlier.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.