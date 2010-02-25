Now Even Germany Is Breaching The Euro Zone Deficit Limits

Photo: AP

Germany has become just the latest in a string of Euro zone members to break the 3% of GDP budget deficit limit in the latest sign that economic conditions are continuing to worsen for Europe.The country reported its budget deficit as a percentage of GDP of 3.3% for 2009, .3% above the allowed limit, according to Der Spiegel.



The deficit is likely build up over the first few months of 2010, as a particularly difficult winter has slowed economic production in Central Europe.

But after that German exports will likely take advantage of a weakening Euro, due to the soaring debt difficulties of other Euro zone members like Greece and Spain, and show signs of growth later this year, according to Der Spiegel.

