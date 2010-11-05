Even FOX News Not Hiring Christine O'Donnell

Actually, FOX News is not hiring Tea Party favourite Christine O’Donnell, Danny Shea of Huffington Post reports.



When O’Donnell lost the Delaware Senate race, the New York media elite assumed she was headed for her rightful place as a multi-million-dollar FOX pundit.

But FOX has “no plans” to hire her, the network tells Shea.

Yet.

