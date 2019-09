Apple has taken the loudest, most aggressive stance in the industry against Adobe’s Flash software. (“Flash is the number one reason Macs crash.”)



But this warning message we saw this morning after updating our Firefox browser is pretty clear in its message, too: a buggy Flash plugin can really mess up your browsing experience.

