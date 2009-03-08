Even Fanboys Giving "Watchmen" Mixed Reviews

Watchmen got mixed reviews from the critics: now that most of the reviews are out, the film’s Rotten Tomatoes score is a 65%, which dips down to 43% when you only factor in reviews from top critics.

But what did die-hard fans of the graphic novel, some of whom had been waiting two decades to see if the classic book was really as unfilmable as people said, think of the movie?

They, too, are giving the wannabe blockbuster mixed reviews. Wading through a sampling of reactions on Twitter and to Slashfilm’s “What Did You Think?” post, we found a few people who loved it, some who hated it and even more who were just satisfied with the movie but still think the graphic novel is better.

Also standing out among the reviews: comments/jokes about Dr. Manhattan’s big blue penis, divided opinions on the music, comments about people bringing their young children to the movie (someone call Child Protective Services!) and a few stray notes about projector malfunctions that prevented people from seeing the movie (wonder how many there were and if those refunds will significantly affect the film’s box-office gross?).

But here’s a sampling of what the fanboys and girls are saying about Watchmen:

On Twitter:

EricS576: Wow. “Watchmen” blew me away. I’m speechless. They said it couldn’t be done, but they did it.

NIQNIQ: Minor errors in watchmen. But still a great movie, smh at ppl yawning.

advertbandit: Watchmen verdict: converting to live action from the graphic novel didn’t work. Good try but lost some of alan moores literary magic. Sad.

cmsof: Watchmen: 4 stars. They shoulda kept the squid.

docvile: The watchmen is the F’N shit. Way better then expected. Zack def made it fit for the masses. 9/10

thezedword: March 7, 2009. Saw Watchmen today. Worthy adaptation not without problems. Don’t know if will see again. Must think further. Hurm.



johndharvey_com: WATCHMEN: Overall, good but far from great. There’s just way too much story in the graphic novel to capture in one movie.

impossiblefunky: After reading three versions of the script, I’m pretty happy with what became of The Watchmen. It could have been soooooo bad.

aneliavarela: Loved Watchmen. And they said it was ‘unfilmable’ – ha. Not sure what the non-fans will make of it, though…

cinderbella: Watchmen was like … 3 out of 4 stars? Very pretty. Hard to watch. Missing some stuff I thought it shouldn’t. But very good.

On Slashfilm:

blade777: Alan Moore was correct in his viewpoint that the graphic novel could not be experienced in the way it was meant to on the big screen. Although, it missed so many little things that just make the novel that much better, it was still a great film.

shadowfuries: It was great. One thing though, I didn’t like the use of humour throughout. I don’t think i ever laughed while i was reading Watchmen, I shouldn’t have during the movie…They definitely did a good job of making the ending more understandable…the squid wouldn’t have worked in this movie…I think Zack Synder did a wonderful job of adapting Watchmen to the big screen, yes there will be stuff left out. But, he himself is a fan and he definitely did all of us other fans justice to the material…I think that Zack Snyder was about 75% faithful to the graphic novel, if you don’t include the ending…Overall, I would give this film a 4.5/5. Definitely my favourite movie of the year so far…I can’t wait for the DVD director’s cut!!

wingzero6475: Synder did change alot but realise itz still the [ movie buisness] and it needs to sell…. sad truth…. but this movie will appeal 2 many many first timers who never read the book i give it 7/8 out 10 but i hav admit i rather have zack directing this thn som1 who doesnt giv a shit…..

Pmharrell: I thought it was very well done. Snyder actually toned it down some. Not as much slow motion as I expected. My only problems with it are it failed to capture the mood that the world is about to end that the comics did so well and I didn’t think the new ending works nearly as well with the rest of the movie. I didn’t really think taking out the squid would change so many themes and story lines. Still a very good adaptation and a great movie. 4 stars out of 5…It…far exceeded my expectations…Loved…all the little touches for the people who have read the book a million times. Hated: Some completely unnecessary little snippets of ultraviolent closeups, weird ageing makeup that looked like shit…The parts that weren’t not taken directly from the book were dramatically lower in quality of writing and plotting…It was definitely about the right length, however it still wasn’t able to convey the atmosphere of the book in that [span of time].

Pagliacci: I loved it. It was as faithful as 2 hrs. and 40 min. could be for Watchmen. The director’s cut is going to be absolutely brilliant, not to mention the Absolute Edition. The first 45 minutes or so were fucking perfect. Then things got a little rushed, but it was still awesome. The ending…was a little lame, but I was expecting that. And you feel where scenes were cut out, but overall it was still fucking amazing. Oh, and the opening sequence with Bob Dylan’s “The Times They Are A-Changin” was fucking perfect! OMG!

Captain Molotov: Just got back – LOVED IT. Got everything right from the book. The absence of what got cut didn’t detract from the movie. The replacement for the squid was perfectly fine, and, in my humble and honest opinion, actually made a little more sense than the squid did, which felt a little random and a little ‘Deus ex Machina’ to me…Music – I don’t know what people who didn’t like it are talking about. All Along The Watchtower fit great – I pictured that in my head even as I was reading the novel, and there’s even a quote from it at the end of that chapter…The actual Tyler Bates score was meh, a little typical sounding, but whatever. The only thing I wasn’t crazy about was the abundance of Matrix-esque fight shit. That slow-fast-slow-fast shit is so played out, I’m done with it. It was cool in the Matrix. 10 years later it’s just old. Can’t honestly say Zack Snyder necessarily did a good job because really he had a lot of the work done for him by virtue of sticking so close to the script. And the stuff that WAS up to him – i.e. the fight scenes – were a little lame. But it didn’t take away from the movie much as a whole. I still loved it. Loved that they didn’t hold back any of the sex or violence, or, dare I say it, even the Blue Cock. (Although, seriously, Dr. Manhattan, maybe some clothes every once in a while.) In all honesty Dark Knight felt longer and it was shorter. I think this was almost as good as TDK and I’d definitely say it’s the second-best comic book movie ever made. Really, really good.

