Citi: Even During This Crisis, Consumers Lack The Discipline To Save Properly

America’s personal savings rate has been exceptionally erratic recently, as highlighted by Citi’s retail analyst Deborah Weinswig in a new report:



Consumers have been able to save sporadically during the downturn. They are able to suppress their need to spend for brief periods of time but when the economy shows signs of improving consumers revert back to their original spending habits. We expect this shift between saving and spending to continue for the foreseeable future.

It’s part of what she calls ‘new abnormal’, which includes a few other interesting hypotheses, such as the idea that many consumers right now are cutting back on their everyday purchases while continuing to buy luxuries in order to preserve a sense of indulgence and control over their financial situation.

I would only counter that the savings rate, while volatile, has oscillated around a much higher level recently. If you smooth the data, then you’ll likely see a falling savings rate from 2004 to 2007, followed by a rising one since mid-2008. Thus filtering out volatility, savings behaviour might be little more normal than it appears at first blush.

(Via Citi, The New Abnormal, Deborah Weinswig, 26 August 2010)

