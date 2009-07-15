Even Dogs Hit By Unemployment Crisis

Uh-oh.



New York Observer (via Curbed): Financial problems and stalled construction leave real estate projects half-finished and vacant for months, tantalising would-be vandals. Customers want the protection that a couple of Great Danes or Rottweilers provide, and guard dogs can be a bargain: depending on the area, two dogs (including fencing, care and all certification) rent for $1,750 to $2,000 monthly, a figure that Mr. Biondo says breaks down to lower than a security guard’s hourly wages.

But when the money is gone, it’s gone, and some cash-strapped developers can’t even afford to guard their properties.

Why has the media ignored this problem? Probably because dogs have been “othered” — their needs considered secondary.

That being said, we call on immediate job training for former guard dogs. Maybe they can be lifeguards. Or at least have them patrol the border?

Mr President, you’re a dog owner, right? Would you let Sasha and Malia’s dog go unemployed?

