Even Denny's Got In On The Apple Bashing On Twitter Yesterday

Apple has an unlikely antagonist on Twitter: Denny’s.

While the tech world wasn’t too surprised to see Nokia continue its pattern of Apple-bashing with a derisive tweet after its rival announced the new iPhone 5C and 5S, this tweet mocking the new gold smartphone option was somewhat unexpected:

Here’s how Nokia approached news of the gold iPhone 5S:

Even though Denny’s clearly isn’t an Apple competitor, the tweet isn’t totally out of place.

Ever since Oreo tweeted about the Super Bowl halftime show blackout — a tweet that went insanely viral and won numerous advertising awards — brands have been obsessed with real-time social media marketing. Companies are now expected to piggyback on seemingly unrelated events in the news cycle to capitalise on the buzz.

Denny’s also engaged in a bit of clever real-time marketing during the NSA scandal:

