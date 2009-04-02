Even Capitalists Protest The G20!

It’s not just black-clad anarchists chanting “Down with Money!” protesting in London. Even free market capitalist types want to get in on the action.



For example, the guy waving this sign (via spiraltri3e) is obviously a hardcore Ayn Rand-nik.

And of course this guy wearing the Guy Fawkes mask has made it clear that he’s no fan of a new regulatory regime.

And, well, this one (via Smorgz). We’re pretty sure she’s a hardcore, Larry Kudlow style capitalist. But technically we can’t prove that.

