Even Capitalists Protest The G20!

Joe Weisenthal

It’s not just black-clad anarchists chanting “Down with Money!” protesting in London. Even free market capitalist types want to get in on the action.

For example, the guy waving this sign (via spiraltri3e) is obviously a hardcore Ayn Rand-nik.

f?id=49d3b7a814b9b9c500bd0520

And of course this guy wearing the Guy Fawkes mask has made it clear that he’s no fan of a new regulatory regime.

f?id=49d3b8b414b9b9c500bd056f

And, well, this one (via Smorgz). We’re pretty sure she’s a hardcore, Larry Kudlow style capitalist. But technically we can’t prove that.

f?id=49d3b975796c7ad000565c0c

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.