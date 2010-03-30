Bloomberg's Terrifying Warning About A Shanghai "Death Cross"

Pragmatic Capitalist was warning last week about trader chatter in regards to the danger of a Chinese ‘Death Cross’. A death cross is ‘when a short-term moving average crosses over a long-term moving average from top to bottom.’ In this case it refers to the Shanghai stock market.



Today, Bloomberg had a fit over it, as per the screen shots from Bloomberg T.V. below. It’s gone mainstream, which could have a psychological effect.

Anyway, props to Bloomberg which has been upping the entertainment level lately. This comes following interviews with both Gene Simmons and Pamela Anderson.

