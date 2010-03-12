Even Barclays Is Mocking The UK Pound Crisis In Its Ads

Joe Weisenthal

Back when the Greenback was down, Burger King ran ads mocking the dollar about how it was down in the dumps, but you could still get a lot for it at Burger King.

Now with the UK teetering, Barclays (BCS) is running an ad that features a pile of pounds singing “Tomorrow” from the musical Annie.

It’s come to this: The sun never used to set on the UK, and now The Pound is singing The Sun will Come Out Tomorrow. (via Mark Copyranter)

