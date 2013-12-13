The E-Trade Baby Will NOT Be In The Super Bowl For The First Time Since 2007 [THE BRIEF]

E-Trade The E-Trade baby, in happier times.

E-Trade will not have an ad in the Super Bowl for the first time since 2007. The company is famous for its E-Trade baby character. A company executive told Ad Age that it was focusing its marketing efforts on “key prospects and existing customers.” The company is on its seventh chief executive since 2007. It also has a new chief marketing officer, Liza Landsman, who switched E-Trade’s ad agency, from Grey New York to Ogilvy New York.

According to a new study from Horizon Media, 62% of baby boomers get holiday shopping information from Amazon compared with just 31% who use information from TV to inform their purchase decision. The news confirms the rise of e-commerce and the diminishing influence of television, even on a generation who grew up when television was king.

Crispin Porter & Bogusky chief creative officer Rob Reilly and his wife, partner and managing director Laura Bowles, are leaving the agency to pursue new ventures. CP&B will not replace Reilly, but instead will restructure its creative department to give executive creative directors more control.

Spotify is extending its ad-supported free streaming service to mobile devices. Previously, the company’s only available mobile service did not have ads and cost $US9.99 a month.

The Huffington Post is planning to add another 30 ad sales staffers in 2014 to focus on premium advertising.

A&E Networks is rebranding its Bio Channel as FYI, which will have lifestyle programming meant to inspire personal creativity.

Arnold Worldwide promoted Pam Hamlin to global president. Hamlin will replace global CEO Robert LePlae, who will leave the agency after a transition period.

A new report from the Online Publishers Association suggests that media brands that have introduced paywalls, like The New York Times and the Financial Times, have been able to increase their ad rates due to the first-party data they’ve been able to collect on subscribers.

Vice Media purchased Brooklyn-based digital agency Carrot Creative to put together digital campaigns for brands that work with Vice.

Puma

named JWT its global creative agency after ending its relationship with Droga5 earlier this year.

