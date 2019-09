Beyond just the obvious fact that gold is down (again) today, it’s worth pointing out that we’re continuing the trend by which gold trades opposite the euro, rather than the dollar, even when priced in dollars.



In other words, the dollar is down, but gold is no protection.

Photo: KITCO

