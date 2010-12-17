Even With Prince Jefri's Sex Statues Ruled Out Of Case, He Still Loses Lawsuit

Photo: AP

Even after the whole saga of making sure his bevy of life-sized sex statues were not mentioned in a lawsuit against his former legal advisors, Prince Jefri Bolkiah of Brunei did not win his case, the New York Post reported.For background, Jefri sued advisors Thomas Derbyshire and Faith Zaman for $7 million, which he says the couple scammed from him.



Just before the trial was about to start, news that the Prince had commissioned a sculptor to create six life-size sex statues modelled after him, spread like wildfire. But he managed to have the bronze bevy suppressed in the case.

Nonetheless, Jefri was ordered to pay the husband and wife $21 million. They had counter-sued Prince Bolkiah for $12 million.

The couple said that the Prince, who has a reputation as in international playboy and is the brother of the Sultan of Brunei, “had given them the OK to take the money through lucrative leases and real estate deals.”

From the NY Post,

“We won!” a thrilled Zaman squealed, thrusting her fist in the air as she waited to hug every juror who had sat on the six-week-long case.

The teary-eyed beauty said she and Derbyshire had had a wonderful life and her husband “an outstanding career” before Jefri and his family “shattered it with a flick of their fingers. [The jurors] brought it back. That’s why they all got a hug,” she said.

The Manhattan jury found the pair hadn’t done anything wrong, and that Derbyshire was still owed $10.1 million in fees.

For more details go to the New York Post >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.